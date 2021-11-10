Dune 2: Sequel Will Be Filmed In July 2022

Dune 2: Apparently, Part Two of Dune, which will also be directed by Denis Villeneuve, will start its practical work on July 18, 2022. The information was collected by journalist Josh Encinias, from The Film Stage portal, during a special session of the science fiction feature with the participation of the producers.

According to him, Mary Parent, who works on the project’s executive team, after the green light from Warner Bros. Pictures, her team has already started articulating in pre-production for Dune 2.

Duna, one of the most awaited films of 2021, suffered from delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic, but it has already earned around US$330 million (about R$1.8 billion) at the box office worldwide.

The adaptation of the homonymous book by Frank Herbert deals with a society moved by what is known as spice. Thus, when Paul Atreides’ family (Timothée Chalamet) needs to go to the planet Arrakis, basically composed of a scorching desert, to cultivate this substance capable of providing various supplies and improvements, the character discovers to be the predestined one who will join the Fremen and will conquer all the necessary power to contain evil forces.

With a cast made up of a true all-star team, it is quite likely that in the new movie Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Javier Bardem, Dave Bautista, Stellan Skarsgård and Charlotte Rampling will return with their respective characters.

Dune: learn more about Denis Villeneuve’s ambitious project

Known for highly acclaimed film projects, Denis Villeneuve said in previous interviews that he always dreamed of adapting Duna. Frank Herbert’s work has very interesting nuances and is composed of an extremely rich universe. For this reason, the expectation of the public is already quite high, especially because there is still a lot of story to be told ahead.

While in the United States the film was released simultaneously in theaters and also on HBO Max, in Brazil, the production will only reach the streaming catalog at the end of November.

Looking forward to Part Two of Dune?