Duncanville: series is renewed for season 3 on Fox

Duncanville was renewed for a 3rd season on Fox even before the premiere of its 2nd season.The series is made by Amy Poehler and her company Paper Kite Productions, Simpsons veteran Mike Scully, and his wife, former Simpsons writer and producer Julie Scully.

Produced by 20th Television Animation, Universal TV and Fox Entertainment, the second season is scheduled to be released in May.

The premiere will also include a mini-reunion of the Parks & Recreation cast, featuring Adam Scott, Aubrey Plaza, Retta and Nick Offerman making guest appearances alongside Poehler and Rashida Jones.

The network also recently gave the Simpsons another two-season renewal, taking the series to its 34th season. Family Guy and Bob’s Burgers have also been renewed for two more seasons.

Duncanville accompanies a spectacularly ordinary 15-year-old boy (voiced by Poehler) who has an incredibly imaginative mind.

Poehler also voices Duncan’s mother, Annie, while Ty Burrell voices Duncan’s father, Jack. The cast of voice actors also includes Riki Lindhome, Betsy Sodaro, Yassir Lester and Zach Cherry, Rashida Jones, Wiz Khalifa and Joy Osmanski.

In addition, a number of new animated programs are in development at Fox, including Shell Beach by Tyler the Creator, Lionel Boyce and Davon “Jasper” Wilson; Prince Wawa, by comedians Tim Baltz and Lily Sullivan; an animated version of Hasbro’s popular mysterious board game, Clue; the comedy Cocky, by the creators of The Knick; a hybrid animation and single-camera project, Demi-God, by Katie Greenway; a semi-autobiographical animated comedy by Jermaine Fowler; and Ocean Village, by Daniel Cardenas Katz.

Season 2 of Duncanville will begin airing on May 23 on Fox!