Dulce María was inspired her character in Falsa Identidad

Dulce María returns to television in the second season of “Falsa Identidad” showing her versatility in acting. Many will remember her for her character as Roberta Pardo in “Rebelde” but this time the actress plays Victoria Lamas, a lawyer in search of justice.

“She has resilience and despite all the difficult things that have happened to her, she gets ahead and has not become a bitter or vindictive person,” Dulce María said about her character.

What called the singer is that her character is “super strong” and has an “ability to rise up in the face of adversity” like an empowered woman.

Saying yes to this project represented a challenge for the star whom we have seen in Televisa projects such as “Clase 406”, “Primer Amor” and “Corazón Que Miente”.

“The way of working on this project with Telemundo is different. It’s amazing, they have amazing production teams and it’s like making movies. The results are amazing and the process is quite time consuming but when you see it it is worth it ”, explained the also protagonist of“ Muy Padres ”. “It was challenging because I had weapons training in the beginning, I had a lot of readings to create this character. I am very expressive and I make faces but Victoria not because she is supposed to be much more serious and structured. So we had to work on those things with the directors and with the coaches. The truth is that I enjoyed it a lot and learned a lot from my colleagues ”.

Within Dulce María’s career on television we have seen her in traditional melodramas but in this Telemundo production, action is fundamental. To lose their fear of high-impact scenes, the actors underwent training, a process that the actress enjoyed very much.



