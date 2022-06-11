Duke Basketball received a transfer for the 2022-23 season .

John Scheyer and the Duke Blue Devils continue to recruit talent in Durham. On Saturday, the “boys in blue” received a transfer from Illinois Jacob Grandison, reports On3 Sports.

The 6-foot senior has spent the last two seasons with the Illini after starting his career at Holy Cross.

During his career at Illinois, Grandison averaged just under 10 points per game with nearly four rebounds and 2.3 assists on 41% of deep shots.

Speaking about his decision, the California native spoke about what led him to become a Blue Devil. Telling On3:

It became clear that I fit Coach Scheyer’s vision regarding Duke basketball. I am an elite packer for everyone. I’m a shooter and I’m doing floor space. I am an elite cutter and have proven myself to be able to make decisions. I withstand the pressure and play to win. Duke wins.

The 24-year-old still has one year of eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It is reported that Grandison preferred Duke to Arizona, Michigan and Kentucky. As well as programs closer to home, such as USC and UCLA.