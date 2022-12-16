Due to The Crush at The Asake Concert, Eight Were Hospitalized, Four in Critical Condition

The crush of the crowd at the Asake concert in London led to the hospitalization of at least eight people (four people are reported to be in critical condition) and a number of injuries.

The Metropolitan Police has published an official release describing the unfortunate episode, and numerous fans have published first-hand stories and videos of the incident that occurred at the Brixton Academy. Nigerian-born Asake (real name Ahmed Ololade) performed at the same venue twice earlier this week, and those concerts seem to have gone off without a hitch.

However, before the first of the shows, Asake posted an “update” on Twitter, imploring fans to refrain from appearing at Brixton Academy if they don’t have a “valid ticket.” In addition, the 27-year-old artist made it clear that “the concert is completely sold out, and there are no tickets on sale.”

However, police said they were called to Brixton Academy last night at 21:35, “after reports that a large number of people tried to force entry into the premises.” According to the same source, two participants (in addition to the previously mentioned eight people who were taken to the hospital) received medical assistance on the spot.

A video uploaded to social media appears to show a huge crowd gathered outside Brixton Academy during Asake’s performance, which was rather predictably interrupted.

“I think they said it’s already fucked up outside [the hall], so I need to finish the show, I don’t know why,” a disappointed Asake told an even more disappointed audience, announcing the sudden end of his set.

Meanwhile, disturbing descriptions and videos of the incident continue to appear. “Only the people in this crowd will understand what suffering we had to go through when the stamps were put on us, we couldn’t even get out of it even if we tried, and some of us really had tickets,” one person wrote, including with footage on Twitter. chaotic scene.

“People are downplaying the crush in Asaka, but we had to learn from the astroworld and what happened in Korea with this crush of the crowd,” said another observer. “Life and death are separated by minutes in such an unstable atmosphere. I really hope that no one was seriously injured today.”

In a statement, a meteorological police officer confirmed that detectives have launched an investigation that “will be as thorough and forensic as necessary to establish exactly what happened last night.” Finally, the “Bandana” performer Asake addressed the crowd in a statement on Instagram.

“My heart is with those who were injured last night and caused any discomfort,” Asake wrote. “I pray that you get well as soon as possible. I am also in the process of contacting individuals. I still don’t have complete information from the venue management about what led to the mess at the entrance to The Brixton Academy, but we are grateful that everything was peaceful in the end.

“For my people who liked the beginning of my performance, I am sorry that it was interrupted. Thank you for your incredible love for London. I love you very much! I look forward to seeing you again in a while!”