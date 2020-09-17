DuckDuckGo is only August with privacy

DuckDuckGo is celebrating some records set in the last month of August: there were two billion searches performed through the site, four million extensions and application installations and an estimated 65 million monthly active users. The numbers reflect a greater concern of Internet users regarding online privacy.

DuckDuckGo does not track users

Unlike search engines like Google and Bing, DuckDuckGo does not track users. This means that the platform does not collect any data related to what is searched, which keeps users’ privacy intact.

This, in fact, is the company’s biggest marketing object, which launched the search tool in 2008, based on community development, as with sites like Wikipedia.

Since then, DuckDuckGo has been growing slowly, as major changes in online privacy have surfaced and the search engine extension has reached new browsers.

From 2018, the jump in growth was much greater, gaining even more strength from 2020, when new scandals of lack of privacy hit platforms like Google’s search.

Currently, DuckDuckGo is responsible for slightly less than 2% of the volume of online searches in the USA, but the trend is that the company continues to grow, while more Internet users prioritize their privacy on the network.

Since it does not track users’ search results, the tool may not be as accurate or up-to-date as Google’s, but many consider this feature to be secondary.

To use DuckDuckGo in your online surveys, you can visit the official website, install the tool extension on your browser, or install the company’s browser on your smartphone.



