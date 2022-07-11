Duchess Kate’s sister Pippa Middleton gives birth to her third child with husband James Matthews

Another little Middleton! Duchess Kate’s younger sister Pippa Middleton has given birth to her third child with her husband James Matthews.

The 38-year-old writer and 46-year-old hedge fund manager recently had a baby girl, according to People. Middleton and Matthews are also parents to son Arthur, born in October 2018, and daughter Grace, born in March 2021.

Us Weekly confirmed Middleton’s pregnancy in June. The socialite debuted her tummy while attending the concert “Platinum Party at the Palace” in London as part of the celebration of the platinum jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II. Middleton was wearing a bright green dress with long sleeves, and her husband was wearing a black suit with long tails.

The couple tied the knot in May 2017. Shortly before the author of Celebrate gave birth to daughter Grace, Carole Middleton expressed a desire to get closer to her grandchildren more than she could during the coronavirus pandemic.

“I hope to see more members of my family than last year, including, of course, my new grandson,” Carol, 67, told Good Housekeeping in March 2021. through the tunnel in the playground. As long as I have the opportunity, I will do it. I cook with them, I dance, we ride bicycles.”

At the time, Carol called herself a “practical” grandparent. Along with Pippa’s three young children, Kate, 40, shares Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 4, with her husband Prince William.

The Cambridge family will spend more time with Carole and Kate’s father, Michael Middleton, after moving out of their Kensington Palace residence. “Kate and William are moving to Windsor to be closer to [Queen Elizabeth II] and Carol, who is always there to look after the children when the Cambridges need to travel back and forth from London,” a source told us in June. .

According to the source, the move gives a family of five the opportunity to start a new life. “George, Charlotte and Louis are very excited to go to a new school and find themselves in the countryside in the fresh air, where there is a lot of space where they can play freely.”

While royal watchers enjoyed seeing George, Charlotte and Louis grow up in the spotlight, Pippa’s children were brought up more privately. However, pregnancy did not prevent Pippa from staying in shape.

“She just wanted to feel that she was doing everything safely, feeling confident in her body when it was changing,” personal trainer Ashley Verma exclusively told us about the British native in April 2021. “We wanted to work on confidence, and we wanted to work on posture, because what happens when you’re pregnant, the baby’s weight starts pulling you down. …Activity has always been part of her lifestyle. So keeping it and applying it during pregnancy was just part of her norm.”