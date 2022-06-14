Duchess Kate’s reaction to a fan’s statement that she will become a “brilliant Princess of Wales”: “I am in safe hands”

Words of kindness. Duchess Kate reacted warmly when a fan complimented her during a walk in Wales.

“You’re going to be a brilliant Princess of Wales,” one well—wisher told 40-year-old Kate as she shook hands and chatted with people outside Cardiff Castle on June 4. “Oh, that’s very kind,” the Duchess replied. She then pointed to her husband, Prince William, and added: “I’m in good hands.”

Kate stayed at the castle with 39-year-old William, Prince George and Princess Charlotte to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II’s platinum jubilee earlier this month. The Reading native is likely to assume the title of Princess of Wales when Prince Charles becomes king, making William the Prince of Wales.

Royal expert Christopher Anderson told Us Weekly that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge decided to visit the Welsh castle instead of attending their niece Lilibet’s first birthday party at Frogmore Cottage. “William and Kate didn’t try to introduce Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis [Lily] at all,” Anderson told Us on June 7. According to the royal expert, there is still “a lot of tension” between William. and Kate, and Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle. Anderson added, “As far as I know, no one believes they talked [to each other]” during the anniversary celebration.

Prince Harry, 37, who moved to California with 40-year-old Markle and their 3-year-old son Archie in 2020, is currently writing a memoir. Anderson told us that “the royal family is terrified of what will be contained in the book that Harry is going to publish later this year.”

Meanwhile, William and Kate are preparing for their own big move — they are leaving their long-time home in Kensington Palace.

“Kate and William are moving to Windsor to be closer to [Queen Elizabeth II] and Carol [Middleton], who are always ready to look after the children when the Cambridges need to travel back and forth from London,” an insider told us. earlier this week.

In their new home, the family will be located near Windsor Castle, where the Queen has been living since 2020. The Duke and Duchess first moved into Kensington Palace in 2013 after getting married in 2011.

The royal couple believes that the move will benefit their children. “Charlotte can go horseback riding in the fresh air, and George can play football on a vast territory,” the source explained. “Luis likes to be near his great-grandmother, and this summer he is going to take tennis lessons. They start there, and George, Charlotte and Louis are very excited to go to a new school and find themselves in the countryside in the fresh air, where there is a lot of space where they can play freely.”