Duchess Kate’s Parenting Style Follows the ‘Same Path’ as the Late Princess Diana’s, Royal Etiquette Expert Says

We take a page from her book. As Duchess Kate’s children continue to get older, the royal family’s upbringing seems to have been influenced by the late Princess Diana, as royal etiquette expert Micah Meyer exclusively told Us Weekly.

How young members of the royal family honored Princess Diana

“I think [Kate] has probably learned to stay calm in a way. For example, Princess Diana, there was so much stress and so much pressure all the time. And I think we’re seeing the Duchess of Cambridge following the same path of staying calm, even if maybe behind closed doors [she] doesn’t feel that way,” Meyer shared with Us on Wednesday, July 6, promoting her. partnership with PayPal. “But [Kate] does a great job of never showing anything but courtesy. I think it’s something she definitely took from Princess Diana’s book.”

The late royal, who shared Prince William and Prince Harry with ex-husband Prince Charles, has died at the age of 36 after being injured in a car crash in Paris. At the time of her death in 1997, William was 15 and Harry was 12.

Duchess Kate and Princess Diana. Tim Rook/Shutterstock; David Levenson/Shutterstock

The 40-year-old Duke of Cambridge married 40-year-old Kate in 2011. They share Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4. The 37-year-old Duke of Sussex, for his part, exchanged vows with Meghan Markle in 2018. The couple, who previously retired from their senior positions in the royal family, have a son Archie, 3, and a daughter Lilibet, 13 months.

Royal Family Tree of Queen Elizabeth II

During a conversation with Us, Meyer noted that Kate’s successful approach to parenting includes the fact that she does not take her children to etiquette training.

“In fact, it has been said and known that children do not receive etiquette training. The Duchess of Cambridge actually teaches them herself,” Meyer told us. “Inside they are getting ready to meet someone or get off the plane, then the Duchess has really done a wonderful job of educating the children.”

The Beaumont Etiquette founder continued, “[She] says, ‘We’re going to meet this person now. That’s what you do. That’s how you squat.” And what I like is that there is no pressure to be someone that they are not. They are just lovely little kids and they show respect and do it in the best way that the Duchess and Duke of Cambridge have taught them.”

According to Meyer, the way Kate reacted to the behavior of her children at the Platinum Anniversary is the best example to follow. Louis made headlines last month for his reaction to various speeches during Queen Elizabeth II’s 70th birthday celebrations on the throne.

She knows better! Every time Princess Charlotte corrected her brothers

Read the article

“I thought she did so well. Any parent or person who has a small child in their life knows how difficult it can be. She kept her cool, and it made her even more attractive and attractive than ever,” the author added. “She was doing it. She corrected him, but still didn’t close his mouth. She didn’t do anything to cause surprise. She really handled it so graciously and like a professional.”

Meyer, trained at Her Majesty the Queen’s Royal Court, now uses her royal etiquette to work with PayPal. The partnership provides advice on various financial scenarios that others may face after the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I wanted to collaborate with PayPal because we wanted to share tips on how to handle some of these difficult situations. These new difficult financial situations we face, from birthday parties to barbecues, can be different things,” explained the Florida native. “There are just a lot of questions. So we said: “Let’s get together, answer these questions and make it easier for people.” [Let’s] get rid of the awkwardness associated with talking about money, sending and requesting money, which now makes it so easy with PayPal.”

With a report by Cristina Garibaldi