Duchess Kate Middleton celebrated her birthday with a quiet tea party

Duchess Kate (39) spent her birthday differently than expected! She was 39 years old on January 9th. Last year the royal family celebrated this special occasion with many friends.

The guests had gathered for an entire weekend in their homestead, Anm Hall, in Norfolk. But due to the current health crisis, Prince William’s wife (38) had to do without major festivities this time. Kate is said to have toasted her new year with a cup of tea!

Despite the difficult circumstances, the birthday of the mother of three should not be canceled. According to the Daily Mail , Kate celebrated her special day in a relaxed manner in the presence of her children and her husband. Prince George (7), Princess Charlotte (5) and Prince Louis (2) are said to have organized a quiet tea party for them together with their father. Even the Queen (94) insisted on congratulating her daughter-in-law with loving words online.

Kensington Palace posted a picture of Kate on her past train tour of Great Britain on Instagram . In addition, thanks on behalf of the brunettes not only for the numerous congratulations , but above all for the work of the employees of the national health system in Great Britain: “Birthdays have been different in the last few months and we continue to think of everyone who is extremely in this challenging time working on the front lines. “