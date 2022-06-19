Duchess Camilla talks about the priority of marriage with Prince Charles amid a busy schedule: “It’s not easy”

Duchess Camilla and Prince Charles. Tim Rook/Shutterstock

Making the most of their marriage! After 17 years of family happiness, Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla have learned a few tricks to keep their spark alive.

Chronology of the relationship between Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla

“Sometimes it’s not easy, but we always try to achieve the goal on the day we meet,” the 74—year-old Duchess of Cornwall told British Vogue in a rare interview published on Saturday, June 18. “Sometimes it’s like passing ships. at night, but we always sit down together, drink tea and discuss the day. We have a minute.

She continued, “It’s nice to catch up when we have a little time. You know, when we leave, the most pleasant thing is that we actually sit and read our books in different corners of the same room. It’s very relaxing because you know you don’t have to talk. Just sit and be together.”

The collapse of the royal line of succession

Although Camilla and the 73-year-old Prince of Wales were linked in their youth, they eventually married other people. Camilla, for her part, married Andrew Parker Bowles, with whom she has a son, Tom, and a daughter, Laura. During their divorce in 1995, she reunited with Charles, who was going through a separation from Princess Diana. (Charles and Diana, who died in 1997, had sons Prince William and Prince Harry together.) The public’s adoration of the late Princess of Wales often influenced the founder of the Duchess of Cornwall’s reading room and her role in the royal family after she married Charles in 2005. .

“It’s not easy,” Camilla told the magazine in a Saturday profile. “I’ve been studied for so long that you just have to find a way to live with it. No one likes to be looked at all the time and, you know, criticized… But I think, in the end, I kind of rise above it and deal with it. You have to move on.”

Although Camilla has never assumed the title of Princess of Wales out of respect for Diana’s legacy, there is a special title she will inherit once Charles ascends the throne.

“When the time comes, my son Charles will become king, I know that you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support as you give me,” Queen Elizabeth II wrote in a February statement celebrating her platinum jubilee. “And I sincerely wish that when that time comes, Camilla will be known as the Queen Consort as she continues her faithful service.”

Buckingham Palace has never previously announced Camilla’s title when Charles becomes king until the 96-year-old monarch’s announcement. (The Queen’s husband, Prince Philip, was called Prince Consort before his death in April 2021.)

Royal Family Tree of Queen Elizabeth II

“We are deeply aware of the honor represented by my mother’s wish. As we have worked together to serve and support Her Majesty and the people of our communities, my dear wife has been my unwavering support throughout,” Charles and Camilla wrote in a joint statement at the time.

Tim Rook/Shutterstock

In addition to the couple’s royal duties, Camilla is a loving grandmother to her children’s five toddlers. (She is also the grandmother of Charles’ grandchildren: Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 7, Prince Louis, 4, Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 12 months.)

“You know, being a grandmother is good because you can pamper them from time to time, give them more things that their parents forbid them to have,” Camilla jokingly told British Vogue. “One of them goes to school near my house, so when I’m in Wiltshire and her parents aren’t home, I can pop in, pick her up and take her home. The girls start dressing up and putting on makeup, and, you know, it’s pretty scary when you see them coming out with pierced ears, lots of new makeup, funny hair and stuff.”