DualSense will use lights to indicate it’s our number

Several Japanese media have received PlayStation 5 units and the controller, which will have small visual prompts on its touchpad.

The PS5 DualSense controller will inform users of their player number in the game through LEDs in the lower area of ​​the touch panel. Different Japanese media such as 4Gamer, Dengeki and Famitsu have been able to access the console to show, in addition to the first real images of the machine and its control, characteristics that we did not know about this new generation of Sony.

As promised, the touch panel will include colored LEDs inside to indicate different aspects of the game. Unlike in the previous generation of Sony controllers, DualShock, with the DualSense the contour of the touch panel will be fully illuminated on both sides, while the bottom will have indicators to tell us if we are player one, two, three or four . Also, for now, in the images we have seen four colors for the side LEDs: blue, red, green and purple, which can be used for different uses, depending on what each studio has programmed in their video game.

DualSense, the new PlayStation 5 controller

After the presentation of PS5 last September we also got to know the DualSense in depth, whose specifications and final technical characteristics are already known. As we see in the images, it is a unit that will respect some elements of the DualShock, but changes parts of the design of its chassis to improve and be more ergonomic.

For example, the triggers will be adaptive and the body has been provided with haptic feedback so that both the handles and the L2 and R2 buttons will give a more sensitive response to the hand. It should also be noted that the SHARE button is replaced by CREATE, but Sony has not yet detailed all its possibilities. The measurements of the PS5 DualSense will be 160mm x 66mm x 106mm and a weight of 280 grams; it will maintain Bluetooth 5.1, USB-C battery-free power and headphone port. Inside we will find a 1560 mAh battery, so it is to be expected that the autonomy of this peripheral is ostensibly higher than that of the PS4 DualShock. The price of the DualSense separately will be 69.99 euros.

PlayStation 5 and PS5 Digital Edition will go on sale on November 19 in Europe. Reservations for both models are now open.




