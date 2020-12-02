DualSense surprise in iOS 14.3 Developer Beta 3!

iOS 14.3 Developer Beta 3 update has been released. We met iOS 14.3 Beta 2 version 2 weeks ago. The new iOS version of Apple, which came to the fore with FaceTime HD feature yesterday, focused on visuality again.

This version, with update code 18C5061a, is still under development and can only be tested by developers. Apple is working on a photo format called ProRAW, according to an information received.

What does the iOS 14.3 Developer Beta 3 update offer?

It is reported that the above-mentioned photo format is prepared for iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max users. With this feature, we will be able to take advantage of the functionality of settings such as tone adjustment, sharpening and white balance more efficiently.

The file size of the photos taken with this feature, which can be activated through the camera application, is 25 MB. Apart from this, the search engine named Ecosia, which was established in Berlin, Germany and helps to plant trees for every search, can now be made the default search engine on both iPad models and iPhone devices.

From now on, it has been announced that the Apple service, called Find, will work in harmony with third party products not manufactured by Apple. It is not yet clear which products can benefit from this service.

The 44-year-old technology giant, which does not neglect users who like to redesign their home screen, changed the way the Shortcuts application works with the Home application. It is no longer necessary to use Shortcuts to open an application that has a custom icon created with the Shortcuts application.

Thanks to iOS 14.3 Developer Beta 3, DualSense, the controller of the PlayStation 5, and the controllers produced for Amazon Luna (game service) can be imitated by an iPhone. Thus, we will witness that an iPhone can be used as a PlayStation 5 controller.

Finally, it has been reported that iPadOS 14.3 Beta 3 works in harmony with a mod named Shared iPad. It is not yet clear whether these innovations will be permanent or not. We have to wait for the iOS 14.3 update to find out.



