DualSense, iPhone / iPad after update will be compatible

Apple will add support for both the PlayStation 5 controller and the Amazon Luna controller with iOS 14.3. We go over all the details for now.

Apple has published the first betas of the iOS 14.3 update and, according to the preliminary news, among them is the support for DualSense controllers (PS5) and Amazon Luna. Thus, players who have a PlayStation 5 will be able to use the included controller of the console to play video games wirelessly on an iPhone or iPad, among other devices of the company.

This compatibility opens the doors, however, to the use of Apple Arcade games, titles from the App Store or the Remote Play (for now from PS4 to mobile terminals; soon also from the PS5 itself) with a DualSense, as is It does with a DualShock, an Xbox controller and other third-party peripherals such as the Amazon Luna controller itself, which is contemplated in the description of iOS 14.3.

PS5 will also have Remote Play (Remote Play)

At least with PlayStation 4, since the old version 6.50 you can use the Remote Play app (Remote Play) with iOS devices, both iPhone and iPad, with a default broadcast of 540p to 1080p, depending on the connection and resolution. on the device screen. Hopefully, once iOs 14.3 is publicly available to all users, the PS5 DualSense can easily be paired via Bluetooth with our updated iPhone or iPad.

On the Apple support website we see the updated list of controllers compatible with iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch, Apple TV or Mac: Xbox Wireless Controller with Bluetooth (model 1708); Xbox Elite Series 2 Wireless Controller; adaptive Xbox controller; DualShock 4 wireless controller for PlayStation and other controllers with Bluetooth MFi (Made for iOS, developed for iOS).

PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition are already available in countries like Japan or the United States; on November 19 it will arrive in Europe. And yes, PS5 will have Remote Play, we will know more details about its operation soon. Here we leave you our analysis of the new Sony console.



