DualSense Edge: Price, Release Date and Where to Buy

Sony has officially unveiled Dualsense Edge, the “professional” version of its PS5 controller. Dualsense Edge is priced at $199.99 and will go on sale in January 2023.

Sony’s excellent DualSense controller gets a “professional” version with DualSense Edge. A clear shot towards Microsoft, Edge draws inspiration from the Elite line of controllers for Xbox.

Where to buy Dualsense Edge

If you want to make sure you get the day and date of your device with the January launch time, Sony has opened pre-orders on October 25 through its store. The flash drive modules will go on sale on January 26 at a price of $19.99.

As soon as it becomes available on Best Buy, Amazon and GameStop, we will definitely let you know here and on our special Twitter page. It is likely that the controller will appear in other stores in early February. So don’t worry if you miss the initial pre-order windows.

Dualsense Edge Price

The Dualsense Edge will cost $199.99 and includes plenty of accessories in the box. While the controller itself will be one of the most attractive PS5 Pro controllers, thanks to the preservation of the tactile functionality of the shoulder buttons. Despite this, the controller will have to contend with competition from the likes of Victrix Pro BFG in addition to Razer Wolverine V2. .

The controller will be packed with the following accessories:

DualSense Edge Wireless ControllerBraided USB cable

2 standard caps

2 caps with a high dome

2 caps with a low dome

2 semicircular rear buttons

2 lever buttons back

Connector housing

Case

Dualsense Edge Release Date

The Sony Dualsense Edge controller will be released on January 26, 2023. This is the first ever premium gamepad released by the company, and fans are looking forward to its release. Equipped with a variety of customization options in addition to a slightly modified appearance, Edge will have its own customization options in the PS5 menu, which provides seamless integration.

What is a DualSense Edge controller?

The new Sony controller combines the Dualsense PS5 controller with additional features for high-level gaming. This includes two petals around the back that can be tied to any button. There are also additional thumb styles suitable for your favorite way of playing.

Sony lets you swap the entire joystick inside Edge, which will help if your joystick wants to drift. Instead, we would like to see a stick with a Hall sensor. However, this should help solve the stick drift issues that have been plaguing Switch and Playstation for some time.

On the back, the petals — you can use two at the same time — can be matched to any button you like. At the top, the triggers can be changed to change the resistance and the distance they can travel. For shooters, this means less time to think about pulling the trigger, while a deeper push in a racing game can give you an edge in speed control.

Problems with battery life

Sony has officially confirmed that the professional controller will have a “moderately shorter battery life” compared to a standard tablet, according to a Sony statement reported by Techradar. This will be a disappointment for many players who may have been hoping for an upgrade. over Dualsense’s rather mediocre battery life, which is bad news for those waiting for the controller. Considering how much technology has been squeezed into Edge, we are not too surprised by this development.

There is no exact information about when the Xbox Elite Controller 3 will appear, but we like to speculate. Perhaps we will see it closer to the launch of DualSense Edge.