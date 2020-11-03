DualSense doesn’t work on PS4, but it works on PS3

American consumers have already had access to DualSense, the new PS5 controller. It didn’t take long and the first contents about the peripheral soon began to be published on the networks and with some intriguing curiosities, such as the fact that it works on PS3 and Nintendo Switch and not on PS4.

With DualSense in hand, YouTuber MidnightMan found that the accessory is not recognized by the PS4. However, it manages to connect wirelessly to the PS3, probably due to the compatibility of this console with generic Bluetooth controls. Check out the video:

There is still a possibility to use DualSense on PS4, but for that you need to connect it via USB on a PC or Mac and then use the PS4 Remote Play function. Is it worth the effort?

In addition to working very well on the PS3, DualSense also works on the competitor’s video game. Another user, this time on Twitter, found that it will also be possible to use the peripheral on the Nintendo Switch, via the 8BitDo Receiver adapter, a cost-effective gadget that makes PS4 and Xbox One controls work on the Big N console.

Despite working on platforms other than PS5, users will not be able to take advantage of 100% of the potential of the controller, since the main functionalities respond accurately only on the new generation console.

The PlayStation 5 will be released in Brazil on November 19, 2020, for R $ 4,999 for the version with disc player or R $ 4,499 for the digital version. Looking forward to the new generation? Comment with us in the comments section below!



