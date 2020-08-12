Dual screen: Microsoft Surface Duo introduced! Price

Microsoft, which failed in the smartphone industry with the Windows Phone operating system, introduced the Microsoft Surface Duo, its new phone with dual-screen and Android operating system, in October last year. After 10 months, Microsoft Surface Duo features and price became clear.

Microsoft Surface Duo features

The Surface Duo hosts two 5.6-inch OLED displays to create an 8.1-inch workspace with a resolution of 2700 × 1800 pixels. Unlike foldable phones such as Galaxy Fold, this screen, equipped with real Gorilla Glass protection technology, is designed to work similarly to multiple monitors on Windows computers.

– Screen: 5.6 inches – When turned on: 8.1 inches 2700 × 1800 pixels AMOLED

– Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855

– Memory and Storage: 6 GB RAM / 128 GB or 256 GB UFS 3.0

– Camera: 11 Megapixel f / 2.0 aperture – 4K video recording

– Battery: 3577 mAh – 18W fast charging

– Operating System: Android 10

– Size and Weight: 145.2mm x 93.3mm x 9.9mm / 250 grams

– Extra Features: Fingerprint reader

One of the most curious features of the device is the camera. Microsoft’s dual-screen phone has an 11 Megapixel f / 2.0 camera. Thanks to the design of the phone that can record 4K video, it comes with a single camera and using it, it is possible to make both shooting and video calls.

The phone, which uses the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor that powers the flagships last year, has 6 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. The 3577 mAh battery is quite low compared to Note 20 Ultra or Galaxy Fold. However, Microsoft claims that the device will provide sufficient battery performance throughout the day, of course it is not possible to verify this without testing.

Of course, applications need to be optimized to fully benefit from the blessings of both screens. Microsoft states that they have made the necessary optimizations on the Android side, and support is provided to developers to optimize their applications. Currently, the company’s own applications such as Microsoft Office suite and OneDrive work in harmony with Surface Duo.

How much does Microsoft Surface Duo cost?

The price of the dual-screen Surface Duo is set at $ 1399. It is pleased that the price of the device, which will be released on September 10, is below expectations. Because it was expected to have a similar high price with foldable phones.



