Dual screen LG Wing dismantled! Screens split

LG Wing has attracted many users with both its original parts and its breakdown video. This technology company representing South Korea uses unusual designs to produce smartphones.

Unable to achieve the desired success in smartphone sales recently, LG continues to work on phone models that are described as the middle segment. Founded in 1958, LG is known to have a competitive understanding of affordable smartphones.

LG Wing with original parts

The screen on the upper side of the Wing hosts a swivel that can rotate at an angle of 90 degrees. The number of people wondering how the swivel mechanism works, which is the most interesting part of this product, is quite high.

Let’s say that Wing, which is said to be resistant to water and dust, has been awarded the IP54 certificate. This code, which shows how resistant a product is to water, dust and external impacts, is very important. This certification says Wing is not a dustproof smartphone.

We do not need to open a separate bracket for its own pop-up camera. Because this camera is no different from other smart phone models that can be switched on and off in the market.

For LG Wing, which is claimed to be intriguing with its rotating screen, greasy plastic was used to have such a privilege. LG opted to take advantage of a design that prevents scratches on the lower screen and prevents the screens from getting dirty.

You can watch the video below if you want to see how LG Wing has been taken apart. Do you think dual screen designs are suitable for phones? We are waiting your comments.

LG Wing features

Dimensions and weight: 169.5 x 74.5 x 10.9 mm and 260 grams

Primary display: 6.8 inches, P-OLED, 2460 x 1080 pixels

Secondary display: 3.9 inches, P-OLED, 1240 x 1080

Front camera: 32 Megapixel (f / 1.9 and 0.8µm) selfie camera that can be switched on and off

Rear cameras: 64 Megapixel main camera (f / 1.8, 0.8µm, PDAF, OIS), 13 Megapixel ultra wide angle camera (f / 1.9, 117˚ and 1.0µm) and 12 Megapixel ultra wide angle camera (f / 2.2, 120 ˚ve 1.4µm), LED flash, panorama, HDR, 4K @ 30/60 FPS, 1080p @ 30/60 FPS, gyro-EIS

Processor: Snapdragon 765 (1 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 475 Prime, 1 x 2.2 GHz Kryo 475 Gold and 6 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 475 Silver) and Adreno 620 graphics unit produced with a 7 nm fabrication process

Operating system: Android 10

RAM and storage space: 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage | 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage

Battery: 4000 mAh, fast charging, wireless charging and Quick Charge 4.0 Plus



