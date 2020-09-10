Dua Lipa’s song “Club Future Nostalgia” is Number One

Dua Lipa together with The Blessed Madonna to launch ‘Club Future Nostalgia’, an album of remixes of the original modern pop classic that debuts at number one.

This is the first entry for both singer-songwriter and producer, the set begins with 18,000 equivalent album units in the week ending September 3, according to Nielsen Music / MRC Data.

The 17-track set includes remixes of all 11 songs from British singer Dua Lipa’s Future Nostalgia LP, which started at # 4 on the Billboard 200 of all genres in April. The new release enters the list at # 28.

Club Future Nostalgia a perfect success

The recently remixed club song “Levitating,” credited to Lipa and The Blessed Madonna featuring Madonna and Missy Elliott, peaked at # 6 on the Hot Dance / Electronic Songs chart, and this week it was at # 10.

‘Club Future Nostalgia’ contains remixes by artists like Dimitri From Paris, Jacques Lu Cont and Masters at Work, so it makes Dua Lipa’s album more interesting.

Also on Top Dance / Electronic Albums, Disclosure debuts at number 3 with Energy (13,000 units). It’s the UK’s third top 10, after Settle (No. 1 for two weeks in 2014) and Caracal (No. 1, four weeks, 2015).

Nine Energy tracks have made it to Hot Dance / Electronic Songs, including “Birthday” (featuring Kehlani and Syd), which debuts at # 12 with 1.8 million US streams and 1,000 downloads sold. The title track of the set peaked at # 22 in June and “Douha (Mali Mali)”, featuring Fatoumata Diawara, peaked at # 25 in August.

Additionally, ILLENIUM reaches its fourth top 1 on Hot Dance / Electronic Songs when “Nightlight” debuts at No. 9. The song begins with 2.2 million US streams and 3,000 downloads sold.



