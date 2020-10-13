Dua Lipa, the most listened to international artist in Spain

A week ahead of schedule, but Dua Lipa is already the most listened to international artist in Spain.

Dua Lipa has become the # 1 international streaming artist in Spain this Monday. The 25-year-old Briton totals $ 104.5 million to Nicki Minaj’s $ 104.4 million, who takes the # 2 spot without a hitch.

Last week Dua Lipa became the third international artist to exceed 100 million computable streams in a year in Spain. After Ed Sheeran in 2017 and Nicki Minaj herself who surpassed it a couple of weeks ago.

The success of the interpreter is based on the figures of Future Nostalgia, her latest work published in April, which has been a complete success, including in Spain. The top 10 remains about the same, the Black Eyed Peas is # 3 with 66.7 million, Travis Scott is # 4 with 64.1 million and Fred De Palma is # 5 with 59.7 million.

“Levitating” and “Future Nostalgia”

In November, Dua Lipa started the “Future Nostalgia” era with the first single from the album “Don’t Start Now” and then presented the song “Physical” as the second single from the album and an official video clip directed by the Barcelona producer CANADA.

Later came the third advance of the album: “Break My Heart”. Then came the album and with it 11 songs with “Levitating” as the fifth single after “Hallucinate”. In this new version, she joins up with DaBaby creating the perfect climate for one of the dance songs from that magnificent album we knew.

The clip is directed by Warren Fu who has directed multiple music videos from Daft Punk to The Weeknd, 1975 or Pharrell Williams. In the video we can see how the singer leaning on the hood of the car begins the trip to the stars. By the way, she will transform into the queen of the night dancing alongside skaters and multi-colored lights.



