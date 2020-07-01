Dua Lipa shows off the shapes in crochet mini-bikinis

The 24-year-old Dua Lipa herring does not leave much to the imagination. Although the corona pandemic is still raging, more parts of the world have begun to open up more and more.

This does not only mean that we can visit friends and family again – we can also get in the good weather and enjoy both the sun and summer.

And that is perhaps the way the English singer Dua Lipa has it.

At least she shares a number of pictures of herself in something close to the world’s smallest bikini. She does so with her more than 47.6 million followers on Instagram.

But the little bikini is not immediately one of the ones you see so often.

Not only is it crocheted – both the upper and lower part are adorned with small teddy bears in pink.

However, it is not immediate because the “One Kiss” singer has found yet another creative talent and has begun to crochet.

According to the American media Page Six , the mini bikini is of the brand GCDS and has cost $ 238 – the equivalent of just over 1500 Danish kroner.

Dua Lipa forms daily with four-year-old model Anwar Hadid, who is also related to Gigi Hadid, who is also a model.

In mid-June, the couple could celebrate one-year anniversary – something the songbird celebrated to that extent with a love affair on Instagram:

There is nothing better than sharing 365 days with you, she wrote to the series of cute pictures.



