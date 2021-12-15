Dua Lipa: how much are tickets for your tour in Mexico?

This Wednesday, December 15, the sale of tickets to see the concerts of Dua Lipa in Mexico starts and so that you do not stay out, here we tell you everything you have to know to get your ticket.

It was a few days ago when the British announced that her “Future Nostalgia Tour” would bring her to Mexico City and Monterrey, which made her fans in Mexico explode with excitement, fill social networks with memes and, of course , now wish to have a ticket.

How much do tickets cost to see Dua Lipa concerts in Mexico?

The singer of “Don’t Start Now” will perform on September 21 at the Foro Sol in Mexico City and on September 23 in Monterrey, at the Banorte Stadium and then you can check the respective prices, without service charges .

Prices to see Dua Lipa at Foro Sol

Cancha A Cap – $ 1,880

Court B Cap – $ 980

Green A – $ 2,180

Orange A – $ 1,480

Green B – $ 1,180

Orange B – $ 850

Green C – $ 68

Orange C – $ 480

Prices to see Dua Lipa at the Banorte Stadium

Court A (Standing) – $ 2,400

Court B (Standing) – $ 980

Platinum Tier – $ 3,200

Gold Tier – $ 1,600

Silver Tier – $ 750

When and how to buy a ticket to see Dua Lipa?

The sale of tickets for the concerts of Dua Lipa begins this month of December. On the 15th and 16th the presale of Citibanamex tickets starts, specifically for those who have a credit card from said bank; As of December 17, 2021, at 11:00 am, the general sale begins. All tickets will go on sale through Ticketmaster, at this link.