Drug Tried on Animals, Stopping the Virus in 24 Hours

Molnupiravir, which was previously used in the treatment of SARS and MERS viruses, was seen to be effective in the treatment of COVID-19. As a result of the experiments on animals, it was announced that Molnupiravir completely stopped infectiousness within 24 hours.

Scientists around the world continue to work on vaccines against the new type of coronavirus (COVID-19), while treatments against the disease are being developed. In this context, researchers working on individual drugs and drug combinations think that the solution may be in Molnupiravir, which was previously used in SARS and MERS treatments.

According to the research that Georgia University has completed Phase 2 studies, asymptomatic patients using the drug Molnupiravir will not transmit the virus to other people. While it was noted that the drug was tested on animals, the results were described as “promising”.

Tested on ferrets:

According to the news of NTV, ferrets were divided into two different groups, one group was given the drug Molnupiravir and the other group was given a placebo. As a result of the examinations, it was determined that there was no contamination between the new and healthy members added to the group given Molnupiravir 24 hours later, and the virus continued to infect new members in the other group.

Based on ferret-based data, researchers think that drug-treated COVID-19 patients will lose contagiousness within 24 hours from the time the drug is given. It is said that local epidemics can be quickly suppressed by preventing contagion.

Molnupiravir, which was previously used as an influenza remedy, later proved to be effective on SARS and MERS viruses. Independent of this study, there are other studies that try to measure the effect of the drug on humans.

While several different centers have stated that they have continued human trials since June, the results are expected to be announced this month. As a result of the results, it is stated that Molnupiravir can be launched as an effective drug against the virus.



