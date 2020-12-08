Drug that destroys coronavirus in 24 hours was found

Scientists are making a new discovery every day against the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic that swept the world. While vaccine studies remained on the agenda, a scientific experiment conducted in the USA refreshed hopes.

Coronavirus blocks in 24 hours

Scientists from the University of Georgia Biomedical Sciences Institute in the USA have proven that the drug Molnupiravir, which was used in the treatment of influenza (flu) in the past, is also effective in the treatment of coronavirus. In animal experiments, the drug blocked the virus in as little as 24 hours.

According to the results of the experiment, ferrets given Molnupiravir did not transmit the Covid-19 virus to other animals after 24 hours. Scientists are expected to share the latest situation with the drug, which started human trials in June, with the world in December.

The head of the research team is Professor Dr. Richard Plemper said, “It was the first time that an oral drug could rapidly inhibit SARS-CoV-2 transmission. “This could change the rule of the game,” he said.

Plemper says that they previously realized that the active substance in the drug was effective against respiratory RNA viruses, and that oral administration of this drug to infected animals reduced the virus particles that spread several times and significantly reduced transmission. Plemper. “These features make the drug a strong candidate at the point of control of COVID-19,” he said.

It is stated that if the drug that continues its experiments on humans is successful, early intervention in coronavirus patients and a practical treatment process will provide a three-fold benefit:

The disease can be prevented from progressing and becoming severe, by shortening the infectious period, the emotional and socioeconomic costs resulting from the long-term isolation of the patients can be alleviated, and local epidemics can be quickly ended.

WHAT IS MOLNUPIRAVIR?

Molnupiravir is an experimental antiviral drug taken orally and developed for the treatment of influenza. Molnupiravir, a prodrug of the synthetic nucleoside derivative N4-hydroxycitid, exerts antiviral effect through the addition of transcription errors during viral RNA replication.

It has been proven by experimental studies that Molnupiravir, which was previously used as a flu medicine, is also effective on SARS and MERS viruses. There are other studies that try to measure the effect of the drug on humans.



