Dropbox’s family plan is available to all users

Dropbox’s family plan, called Dropbox Family, is available worldwide. Under this plan, a maximum of six users will be able to benefit from all the opportunities offered by Dropbox Plus and share 2 TB of common storage space.

There will also be a special area for users to share files between accounts. Dropbox’s family package was only available to selected users until now.

The fact that everyone in Dropbox’s family package can take advantage of Dropbox Plus features means that all family members can use Dropbox’s password manager and protect sensitive information in a “safe” protected by a four-digit PIN code.

Dropbox Family package costs $ 19.99 per month. Those who prefer an annual subscription need to pay $ 203.98. Thus, the monthly subscription price decreases to 16.99 dollars. For the Dropbox Plus subscription, you need to pay 11.99 a month or $ 119.88 per year. So for those who pay for more than one Plus subscription, switching to a family plan seems like a logical choice.



