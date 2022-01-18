Dropbox Gets Beta Version For Computers With Apple M1

Dropbox: Last year, Dropbox CEO Drew Houston revealed that he was already preparing a version of the cloud storage service for devices with Apple’s M1 chip. Fortunately, last Thursday (13), Dropbox revealed the beta version available for Mac users.

It is important to note that consumers of Apple devices were already able to access Dropbox even before the new beta, however, this is the first native version for the company’s chips. To use the novelty, the user must participate in the testing program — just activate the “Beta versions” option in the Preferences settings of the service.

Available for download

To test the new version, it is also necessary to enter a page on the official Dropbox forum, select and download the Apple Silicon installer for Mac OS. “Native Apple Silicon support is available in beta for all users,” it was posted on the download page.

It’s important to note that Dropbox also highlighted that users will have the same experience on both the Apple and Intel processor versions. Anyway, as it is a beta, it is possible that bugs and other errors will be found when using the app — a complete edition should be released soon.