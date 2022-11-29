Drooble Joint Music Platform Closes

The Drooble collaborative music platform closes in December. The social network was created by musicians so that musicians could meet and collaborate together.

Drooble was founded in 2013, when Facebook and Twitter were still experiencing explosive growth. Drooble has never achieved massive success, but its user base includes about a million musicians from all over the world. CEO and founder Melina Krumova announced this decision in an email to the members of the platform.

“This is one of the most difficult decisions I’ve ever made, but it’s time to say goodbye to Druble,” Krumova writes. “I gave my whole heart to this endeavor, but now my life has taken a spiritual direction, and I need to close the platform.”

“For more than seven years, my team and I have been launching this project. We have spent a huge amount of effort and resources on its development. All this time it was hard, but also fun. Creating this platform from zero to one was the best time of my life,” she continues.

So what will happen next? Krumova says that if no one else shows interest, she will close the platform on December 28.

“I would be more than happy to transfer the assets of Drooble to the most suitable successor who will take the network to a new level. If you think you are ready to step in and allocate resources, time and effort, please email me. I am sure there is a huge potential for community growth. If no events occur before December 28, then Drooble will no longer be available from that day on.”

Unfortunately, since 2013, online collaboration tools have undergone significant changes. This seems like a case of not having the resources to compete with other major players in the field, especially since collaboration tools like Zoom have become popular to simplify virtual meeting spaces.