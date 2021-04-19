Driverless Tesla crash kills 2 men in U.S.

Tesla: Two men died after a Tesla Model S version 2019 (in autopilot mode) collided with a tree and caught fire. The accident occurred last Saturday (17) in Texas, United States, and, according to authorities, physical evidence and interviews with witnesses suggest that not one of the passengers, 59 and 69 years old, was behind the wheel, driving the vehicle.

The wives of both men say that, minutes before the incident, they saw them leave with Tesla after talking about the unit’s appeal, and Mark Herman, leading the investigations, explains that the causes of the fatality are not clear.

Still according to Herman, it took more than 30,000 gallons of water to end a four-hour fire, a process that usually requires minutes.

Sought by The New York Times to take a position on the case, the automaker has not yet provided clarifications.

Security on the agenda

In March, the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration indicated that it was investigating 23 collisions involving Tesla vehicles that would have occurred with the use of autopilot, and several regulators have raised concerns about the safety of batteries used in electric cars – which, according to a report by the US National Transportation Security Council published in 2020, they could pose risks to emergency responders.

Finally, on its website, the manufacturer warns that “the current features of the autopilot require active driver supervision and do not make the vehicle autonomous”. Also on the 17th, Elon Musk released a document in which he states that drivers with the active tool are almost 10 times less likely to be involved in accidents when compared to drivers of traditional vehicles.