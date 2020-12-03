Driverless robot taxis are on the streets of China!

With the development of technology, driverless cars have become more and more important. Especially the corona virus epidemic experienced worldwide caused driverless cars to come back to the agenda. Among these, driverless robot taxis developed by AutoX have started to be used in China.

In the competition in the driverless automobile market, the Chinese company was added to the market leader companies such as Tesla.

Driverless robot taxis on Chinese roads

When it comes to driverless and autonomous vehicles, there is no doubt that many people think of Tesla, founded by Elon Musk. Tesla comes up with the news of the accident from time to time, although a great progress has been made in the field of autopilot. Tesla warns that drivers must keep their hands on standby while the botopilot is active. After many accidents, Tesla announced that the autopilot was not 100 percent safe.

Driverless robot taxis, developed by AutoX for more than two years, are now available in China. These robot taxis can go anywhere without any driver support from inside or outside. AutoX, supported by Alibaba, one of the largest companies in China, is the first company in the country to achieve this.

In the previous tests conducted by AutoX, if there was a problem in the vehicle, the driver was provided to intervene or the vehicle was controlled remotely. Robot taxis, which are still in the testing phase, will be fully available after the tests are completed. In the tests, it was stated that automobiles give way to pedestrians, can make a U-turn and show reflexes according to the current state of the traffic.

AutoX CEO Jianxiong Xiao said, “After a long period of work, we completely eliminated the human impact. After obtaining the necessary permissions, we will make this service available to people within 2 to 3 years ”.



