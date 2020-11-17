Driver 2 arrives on PC with port of fans with improvements

Do you miss the classic racing game Driver 2? Then you will like to know that a port called ReDriver 2 is now available for computers, where it replicates the original experience with great fidelity, but also technical improvements. See the proof in the trailer below:

This is an unofficial port that can be downloaded for free and offers a great chance to revisit or discover the reasons that made the Reflections game so popular on the original PlayStation! Nowadays the studio is just a subsidiary of Ubisoft but, in its glory days, it managed to raise the first two Driver games to the status of one of the main franchises on the market.

If you are also part of the thousands of fans of the franchise, there is no better time to miss it! Will you download and play the port? Comment below!



