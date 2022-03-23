Drive To Survive: Formula 1 Managers Will Ask Netflix “Not To Move Beyond Reality”

Formula 1 managers will sit down with Netflix so that the story does not move “beyond reality”. They have already met with the teams. Drive to Survive premiered its fourth season just a few weeks ago. With this series, Netflix tries to bring the spectacle of Formula 1 to all audiences. However, not everyone agrees on the way chosen by the producer to create the narrative that they consider to be of interest. Stefano Domenicali, CEO of the competition, assures in an interview that the directors are aware of the concerns of the teams.

Formula 1 stands against dramatization in Drive to Survive

“There is no doubt that the Netflix project has had a great and successful effect,” Domenicali begins in an interview with Motorsport.com Italia. “In order to ignite the interest of a new audience, the tone used somehow focused too much on dramatizing the story.”

Domenicali reveals that over the weekend in Bahrain there was a meeting with the teams “to talk about it”. “A pilot that refuses to participate because he feels that he is not being represented in the correct way is not something constructive; so we need to have a dialogue to understand how it should be included in a format that he feels is right”.

The CEO refers to Max Verstappen. The current world champion refused last year to participate actively in the new season. “They faked a few rivalries that don’t exist in reality,” he said at the time.

For this reason, Domenicali is blunt and will sit down with Netflix to discuss this issue. “We will talk to Netflix because it is necessary that the story does not move from reality. Otherwise it won’t fit. It is an issue that we will solve together with the riders. We must ensure that a project that has generated so much attraction has a language that continues to attract, but without distorting the image and meaning of the sport that we live every day”, he concludes.

“Drive to Survive remains highly recommended for those curious about the drivers and the tension of racing, not so much the realities of Formula 1,” we said in our Season 4 review. You can read it at this link.