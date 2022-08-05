“Drive” from “American Horror Stories” ironically repeats the worst finale of the first season

WARNING! There are spoilers ahead for the third episode of the second season of AHStories “Drive”.

Nico Gritham’s character in the second season of American Horror Stories, Drive, has a surprisingly similar ending to his role in the first season of Naughty List. Gritham made his debut in the American Horror Story universe in the 4th episode of the 1st season of American Horror Stories, The Naughty List, where he played an arrogant influencer on social media. Subsequently, the actor starred in “American Horror Story: Death Valley” as Cal, and the “Drive” of the second season of “American Horror Stories” continued the streak of unsuccessful fates of his character.

In season 2 of American Horror Stories, episode 3, “Drive,” Gritham plays Paul Vinovsky, a nightclub and kitchen appliance salesman whose life is turned upside down when he tries to warn Marcie (Bella Thorne) about a serial killer. However, his kind act decides his fate, as it turns out that Marcie has been a killer in a nightclub all this time. At the end of the “Drive” of the series “American Horror Stories”, the heroine Niko Gritam is tied up and gagged by a serial killer, and then brutally murdered.

The ending of Paul in “Drive” is a striking echo of the demise of the character of Gritham in “The Naughty List”, which many consider to be the weakest episode of the first season of “American Horror Stories”. In “Naughty List,” Greetham’s character Zinn was similarly bound and gagged by a serial killer before being murdered in an expensive Los Angeles home. It also can’t be a coincidence that Gritham’s character from American Horror Stories is wearing a baseball bat when he first encounters serial killer Marcy, since serial killer Danny Trejo Santa beat him with a baseball bat in The Naughty List. Gritham’s characters were also killed by sinister serial killers for the same reasons: killer Santa was taking revenge for Zinn’s arrogance at the mall, and Marcy wanted to rid the world of self-confident “winners” like Paul.

Will Nico Gritham return in season 11 of American Horror Story?

Nico Gritham now appears in every project of the “American Horror Story” universe since 2021. Since the actor had such a significant role in “American Horror Story: Death Valley,” it is likely that he will play at least a minor role in the 11th season of “American Horror Story.” The details of season 11, including the cast, are being kept secret, despite the fact that the next installment of “American Horror Story” will debut in the fall of 2022, but Gritham is a likely candidate for the role of the returning actors of the season.

Ryan Murphy is well known for reusing actors in his many projects, and Gritham also starred in the Netflix movie “Prom” showrunner “American Horror Story” 2020. As “American Horror Story” releases more information about the secret storyline and cast of season 11, it can be expected that Greatham or perhaps one or two other actors of “American Horror Stories” will return for the upcoming narrative, which takes place in New York. If Nico Gritham’s next role in the “American Horror Story” universe is similar to his previous “American Horror Stories” characters, viewers can expect another brutal ending for his character.