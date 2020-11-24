Drift on Switch’s Joy-con caused Pokémon Shiny to lose

Catching a Pokémon Shiny has always been one of the most challenging things in the franchise, but the Juviatail player went through an extra runaway thanks to the joy-con drift. He ran into the joystick defect during his hunts in the Pokémon Sword and Shield’s Crown Tundra DLC.

After spending almost 50 hours in total looking for the shiny version of the monster Regieleki, he saw his efforts go downhill due to a hardware failure that pushed the directional aside at the worst possible time.

“When I met Regieleki I almost screamed with happiness, but I ended up clicking to escape instead of fighting for the drift’s fault, which made my excitement turn into disappointment,” said Juviatail. “So I closed the game and decided to do something else because I just couldn’t believe it, it honestly destroyed my day, it seems like I wasted all my time.”

Have you ever imagined what it would be like to go through something terrible like that? Do you already have many shiny monsters in your collection?




