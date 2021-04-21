Dreyfus Announces Chiliz Chain v2

Dreyfus announced that they are working on the next version of Chiliz Chain. With the new version, users will be able to generate various tokens such as non-fungible tokens (NFT) and fan tokens.

Alexandre Dreyfus posted on Wednesday that FC Barcelona Fan Token will be listed on Binance. Explaining that new features will be added to the Socios.com application in the next 2 weeks, Dreyfus announced the Chiliz Chain v2.0.

“We are at the beginning of the road”

Chiliz Chain, in its current form, operates as a side-chain using the Ethereum infrastructure and proof-of-authority (PoA) algorithm. It has been announced that non-fungible tokens and fan tokens can be minted in Chiliz Chain v2.0, which is announced to be under development.

According to Dreyfus’s statement, the default token of Chiliz Chain v2.0 will be CHZ. While no date was given for Mainnet, it was stated that testnet “will be ready very soon”. Dreyfus stated that as an establishment they are “at the beginning of the road”.

Working in compliance with ERC-20 and BEP-2 standards, CHZ was launched in the first digital money supply (ICO) in February 2018 with $ 0.0215. The price hit a record $ 0.878 on March 13, 2021, according to CoinGecko.