Drew Sidora from “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” said that she was thinking about divorce after the scandal with the correspondence of her husband Ralph Pittman

Work through it. When it comes to her marriage to Ralph Pittman, Drew Sidora admitted that one of the hardest parts is watching their obstacles unfold in “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.”

“We’ve been through counseling and still are, so there’s nothing new about it, but as we grow up every year, we learn something about each other.” not. Marriage is not easy.”

The reality TV star noted that showing her ups and downs on screen allows outsiders to weigh in on her relationship. “We have decided to remain committed. We don’t want to give up so easily, and we push forward, and it’s not always pleasant. It’s not always easy, and you guys are kind of at the forefront,” she added. “I sometimes hate that it’s all there, but everyone who knows my husband, for example, he doesn’t put on camera.”

In the trailer for season 14, viewers caught a glimpse of Drew calling Ralph for the texts he sends to the assistant. It was helpful for the Illinois native to have her actors support her and confirm her feelings.

“We had a situation with an assistant, and it was good for me to be able to share with my cast. I feel like when you go through it yourself, you think, “OK, is it just me? Am I crazy? Maybe I’m wrong. Maybe I’m stumbling,” added the singer, who married Ralph in 2014. “It was an opportunity for Ralph to hear not only my voice, but also to find out that maybe we need to figure this out and understand why this is happening.”

The Bravo personality, who joined the show in season 13, also spoke about her feelings after the divorce. “It always seems like we’re about to get divorced,” she told Us. “[But] we’re not going to give up. We need to go home, regroup and decide what we’re going to do next. To be honest, this is a journey that we make every day.”

After the texting scandal, Drew took a fresh look at her relationship and the next chapter of her life with Ralph. “I trust my husband because I also know the other side of him growing up in a single-family family and losing his father. I grew up in a family consisting of two families, and the love I received was different. The environment I grew up in was different,” the singer, who has a 6—year-old son, Michael, and a 4-year-old daughter, Ania, told us. “When we go to a deeper level to understand certain things, we just try to get through it. We don’t want to just leave our marriage when we have three beautiful children, but every day is not perfect. Marriage is a roller coaster, and I think I just want to show it.”