While it’s pretty obvious that being a celebrity is probably a lot of fun sometimes, famous people also have some issues that many others don’t really need to think about, or at least don’t need to think about them that much. One of these things is privacy, and in an attempt to preserve the anonymity of their children, many celebrities hide their faces on social networks, and now Property Brothers star Drew Scott has become the last such parent to hide his child’s face, but he did it in the most inconvenient way.

How did Drew Scott of Property Brothers hide his child’s face on Instagram?

We know that once you become a public figure, fans will want to get every bit of information they can about you, regardless of whether you want certain things to be publicly available or not. This includes a lot of details about any children a person may have, even if they have just been born. Although many of our favorite actors, musicians and other personalities post pregnancy announcements, some also prefer to hide their children’s faces for a number of reasons, and the home repair specialist just chose a fun and rather awkward way to hide his little son. , Parker, on Instagram. Let’s take a look!

Oooh, boy! If there was ever a famous post that could inspire lools, then this one from the HGTV star definitely hit the mark, right? Scott managed not only to hide Parker’s face, informing fans about how the boy is growing up (who will turn one in May), and offer us a beautiful photo of his wife Linda Fan, but also to give us, uh… a great picture of the guest actor Girls5eva with a raised nose and a double chin, with which, as you you know, we were all hoping to go to 2023. Of course… that’s right.

This is something that has become more common in recent years, as celebrities are very aware of how it can negatively affect their children if they become fully public figures very early, and are also concerned about various potential dangers. identities being so easily accessible to strangers.

HGTV star Erin Napier from Hometown has talked many times about why she hides her children’s faces on Instagram and her TV shows, while “Christine on the Coast” host Kristina Hall briefly stopped showing her youngest son altogether after accusations of using his image for payment. the posts came from her ex, Ant Anstead. And the star of the upcoming “Guardians of the Galaxy, vol. 3, Chris Pratt and his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger have become masters of not showing their growing family completely.

It’s pretty clear that the proud new parents are still enjoying their bundle of joy just like anyone else. But Scott and Fan were incredibly candid about how difficult it was for them to conceive, as they documented much of the process on their YouTube page, where you can also see other news about how they are adjusting to life with Parker. He even admitted that he knew he would “cry like hell” when the baby was finally born, so it’s just nice to see all the fun they get as parents for the first time.