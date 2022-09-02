Drew Rosenhaus talks about His & Inner Premonition&about the possible return of Rob Gronkowski

Earlier this summer, Rob Gronkowski’s longtime agent Drew Rosenhaus made headlines by saying he believed his NFL career was “not over yet.”

During an interview with NFL insider Rob Maaddy on Friday, Rosenhouse doubled down on that point.

“Rob seems to be having a great time without football. It looks like he’s really enjoying himself,” Rosenhaus said. “He says he’s retired for good, but I always stand by my opinion. As I said before, I wouldn’t be surprised if circumstances play out when Tom Brady and the Buccaneers need Rob. If later this season Rob decides to come back for his boyfriend Tom Brady and maybe finish the year and help the team win another championship.

“It won’t surprise me. I’m not predicting this and I’m not saying it’s coming from Rob… This is just my opinion. I’ve been imagining it for over a decade, and it’s just my gut feeling.”

Gronk came out of retirement in 2020 to join Tom Brady and help win a championship with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He changed clothes for another season in 2021 before finally retiring at the end of the year.

Brady has already reverted to his previous decision to retire. Could Gronkowski be next?