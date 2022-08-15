Drew Pearson Prays for Legendary NFL Quarterback

Dallas Cowboys legend Drew Pearson has finally been inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and this has greatly increased his respect for his current fellow Hall of Famer.

On Twitter Sunday, Pearson shared his thoughts and prayers for Hall of Fame quarterback Len Dawson. The former Super Bowl IV MVP recently entered hospice care.

“I am praying with my brother @ProFootballHOF Len Dawson, who has been admitted to a hospice in Kansas City, and his family at this difficult time,” Pearson wrote.

Pearson’s message was received positively, it was shared and supported by many Cowboys and Chiefs fans.

Len Dawson was the fifth overall pick of the Pittsburgh Steelers in 1957, but did not establish himself as a starting quarterback until he joined the AFL Kansas City Chiefs (then — Dallas Texans) in 1962.

Over the next 14 years, Dawson would become one of the most prolific passers in the AFL, leading the league in completion percentage seven times and leading the league in touchdowns four times.

In his 14 years with the Chiefs, Dawson completed 57.2% of passes for 28,711 yards and 239 touchdowns. He’s the best Chiefs packer ever.

In the last AFL season before the AFL-NFL merger, Dawson became the most valuable player of Super Bowl IV, which led the Chiefs to an absolute victory over the Minnesota Vikings.

Dawson’s 6.4 percent touchdown rate ranks fifth in NFL history. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1987.

Our hearts go out to Len Dawson and his family at this difficult time.