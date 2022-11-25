Drew Barrymore told about how Adam Sandler introduced himself to the singer at the wedding, and why “Charlie’s Angels” seemed like a breath of fresh air

Drew Barrymore really knows how to shine in everything she does, whether it’s her cute giggle making us laugh with her, or she throws a vicious kick. One of her most memorable roles was “The Singer at the Wedding,” where Adam Sandler’s character Robbie Hart saves a waitress in the waiting room from becoming the future Julia Gulia. During an interview with Gayle King on the Drew Barrymore Show, the former child star talked about what it was like to present this classic comedy to her longtime friend.

Well, I showed up in front of Adam [Sandler] and said: “I am convinced that we should make a film together.” And I have a production company that I’m starting, Flower Films. You have a Happy Madison. And I would like to join forces. What if we merge our production companies?”

So the heartbreaking romcom was born. The chemistry between Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore really made “The Singer at the Wedding” one of the best romantic comedies of all time. Of course, we have a bit of nostalgia for the 80s, an elderly lady reciting a spell, and a cameo by Billy Idol. But the characters of Robbie and Julia were really the goals of the relationship to inspire each other for the best and show the audience what the “church language” really is. As for the fact that the budding couple will want to star in another movie together, they said they’d rather wait until they have a really great opportunity. Considering that the two jokingly talked about making a movie together every ten years, the next year will be a long one since their last movie “Mixed” was released. So let’s cross our fingers that then we’ll get an unexpected announcement from these two.

Not only was “The Singer at the Wedding” brought up, but “Charlie’s Angels” was another Barrymore movie she was proud to be a part of. She explained to King why the role of Dylan Sanders was important to her.

I thought: “Why do women always have to be so serious and thoughtful in action movies?”

She makes a good point. Even though she and the rest of the Angels kicked the ass of cool men, that didn’t mean they didn’t enjoy it. In two films, three women who were best friends performed rescue missions with each other, and later had a good laugh about it. More than 20 years after “Charlie’s Angels,” she, Cameron Diaz and Lucy Liu are still hanging out because they feel that their friendship with each other is very real, and not a “Hollywood fairy tale.” You must be very lucky if you have a friendship as strong as theirs.

Any actress would consider herself happy if she took part in cult films in which Drew Barrymore worked with wonderful colleagues with whom she had long-term friendships. She may be taking an indefinite break from acting right now, but you can watch her TV host “The Drew Barrymore Show” every morning on CBS at 9:30. Keep an eye on the upcoming CinemaBlend films so that you will be the first to know when the Hollywood starlet will return to the big screen.