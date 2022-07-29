Drew Barrymore teases ‘Multiple reasons’ why ex Justin Long ‘gets all the Ladies’

Special skills? Drew Barrymore told why her ex-boyfriend Justin Long has achieved such success with women.

— Do you want to know why he bothers all the ladies? Well, there are several reasons, but comedy is definitely [one of them].” The 47-year-old star of the TV series “50 First Kisses” shared with comedian Mike Birbiglia on his podcast “A Little Bit Extra” in May, which has since reappeared. “He’s one of the wittiest and wittiest [people], he’s great, and he’ll just blow your socks off with a laugh.”

“We dated for many years, I loved Justin very much, do you know why? Because he’s funny,” she said of the 44-year-old Jeepers Creepers actor.

The actors started dating in 2007, but broke up in July 2008. They gave their romance another chance after starring together in the 2009 romantic comedy “He’s Just Not Into You” and 2010’s “At a Distance,” but broke up later that year.

Although Barrymore did not disclose these other “reasons,” she still reflected on the time when they were a Hollywood couple together. “I didn’t understand why we were always an interesting couple,” she explained. “Like, it didn’t make any sense to me, like, who cares? We are not interesting.”

The recent appearance on the podcast is not the first time a talk show host speaks highly of her ex. Back in March 2020, Paper magazine published a “Justin Long thank-you post” on Instagram, which attracted the attention of the Never Been Kissed star. “They can get fired for this, but. To hell with that. A post with thanks to Justin Long,” the publication signed a series of photos of the actor.

“You [so in the original] were not mistaken! He’s great,” Barrymore commented, to which Long replied, “Oh, what do YOU know?! I feel like I’m in the episode “This is Your Life” #HipMillenialReference, sending you a message with a great photo from the photo booth that I just found while cleaning in quarantine!”

Barrymore’s comment about how the Comet actor “turns on all the ladies” is pretty accurate, given his stellar dating history. Before dating the Poison Ivy actress, Long was involved with the French supermodel Olga Kurylenko, and then from 2005 to 2007 he dated his partner in the film “Adopted” Caitlin Doubleday. Chvrches frontman Lauren Mayberry from 2016 to 2018. Most recently, he was linked to Blue Crush actress Kate Bosworth after they starred in the upcoming horror film House of Darkness.

Barrymore, for her part, ended her four-year marriage to Will Kopelman in 2016. The former couple have daughters Olive, 7, and Frankie, 5.

In February 2019, the star of “Music and Lyrics” spoke about the problems of living alone after a long relationship.

“I’m not married and I haven’t been able to successfully date for almost four years,” Barrymore wrote on Instagram. “I believe in the human heart with all my heart. There are just good days and bad days. Really difficult — test your will to live… But the constant love was usually my children and my friends.”