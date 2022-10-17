Drew Barrymore Clarifies Complicated Views on Intimacy After Talk Show Comment Fueling Sex-Hating Rumors

Drew Barrymore has rarely ever refrained from discussing her personal life, and this level of candor has seeped into her eponymous talk show. During the show, the media personality showed a special willingness to discuss issues related to sex and intimacy. Both topics came up just a few weeks ago when Barrymore reacted humorously to Andrew Garfield’s six-month term of celibacy. However, now it seems that these comments have given rise to rumors that the actress hates sex. In doing so, she brought some clarity to her complex views on the subject.

In September, Andrew Garfid revealed during an interview that he had kept chastity for six months while preparing for his role in Martin Scrosese’s 2016 religious drama Silence. The Oscar-nominated actor explained that he has tried a number of different practices to reflect any mental need for sex. And when the Charlie’s Angels graduate found out about his statements, she said she understood abstinence by reflecting: “I’ve been doing this all my 20 years, right?” She also said that six months doesn’t seem like a long time without making love.

Last weekend, in her blog, the actress spoke about an exchange of views with a woman in physical education classes. This person told the star that she looks “exactly like Drew Barrymore, except you look like you have mental health, and besides… she hates sex!” Initially puzzled by this mood, Barrymore later found out that it was her comments about the Spider-Man alum (whose name was not mentioned in the blog entry) fueled these assumptions. She went on to say that she now understands why celibacy must have been “difficult” for the actor. And although she admitted that at some point in her life she probably treated sex the same way, now it’s not so:

At almost 48 years old, I have completely different feelings for intimacy than in childhood. I had no role model parents, and I communicated with people in an adult way from a tender age! I was looking for company! Check! excitement! pleasure! hedonism! fun! And adventures!! Now, because I can’t get into a time machine and change my story. So now I prefer to look at it through the prism of the positive, namely that I lived! I have lived a very busy life. However, after two children and separation from their father, which made me cautious, I had the pleasure to switch my attention when it comes to loving myself and my two daughters. I know it doesn’t apply to a man and hasn’t had one for a while. Working in therapy (with Barry), I realized that he had said something, and I had to write it down. He said, “Sex is not love! It’s an expression of love.” All my life I have been looking for words that would help me understand the difference, and now, thanks to him, I have.

Judging by the comments of the Hollywood veteran, it would seem that she has nothing against intimacy. She just came to realize that this is not the only way to express love for someone. Not only that, but it also sounds like she came to understand the value of self-love after seeking company in the years when she was a child star. The talk show host doubled down on those feelings later in the post:

So, for the record, I don’t hate sex! I just finally realized that love and sex are not the same thing. I’ve been looking all my life to be a calm woman, not a pompous party girl. Also, when you grow up and are married with children, and you think that you will only be with this one person for the rest of your life, and then it doesn’t happen? It shook me to the core, to put it mildly. But I am lucky that my cup is overflowing in the field of love: I have two daughters, and for the first time in my life, I actually include self-love as well.

To be honest, it’s very interesting that some might assume that Drew Barrymore has something against sexual intercourse based on her comments about Andrew Garfield. After all, she called herself a “mistress.” (Although during her charming interview with Keanu Reeves, the “Matrix” actress stated that she could be a lover and a fighter.) Barrymore even joked without a problem that she and Rob Lowe’s parents may have slept together.

You also have to give credit to the Santa Clarita Diet alum for handling rumors and public exchanges with such grace. But again, I believe that everything is consistent with the fact that she identifies herself as a “mistress”. Anyway, it’s nice to get her a refreshing insight into sex, and it wouldn’t be too surprising if she shared even more thoughtful thoughts on the subject if he reappears on her show.

The Drew Barrymore Show is broadcast in syndication on weekdays, and past episodes can be streamed on a Paramount+ subscription.