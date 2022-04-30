Drew Barrymore: 25 facts about me that you didn’t know (“My biggest personal moment was my daughters”)

Do it all! Drew Barrymore made a big impression on Hollywood by playing the charming Gertie in Steven Spielberg’s film “Alien”. an alien—and has since expanded her impressive resume.

After an amazing performance in the 1982 sci-fi film, the 47-year-old California native starred in such films as “Never Kissed”, “The Singer at the Wedding”, “Charlie’s Angels”, “He’s Just Not into You” and in three seasons. Santa Clarita Diets from Netflix. In addition to having a big impact on the screen, the Ever After star shared her life hacks in her own book and the daytime TV show of the same name.

“I’ve worked very hard on a lot of things in my life that didn’t manifest, and I know they all ended up becoming building blocks for something else, so I’ve been trying to maintain that discipline, which I don’t think anything is a waste of time,” Barrymore said. Variety in November 2020 before the premiere of his show “The Drew Barrymore Show”. “The harder you work and the more you apply yourself, somewhere, it will pay off.”

She continued: “I was lucky that my insane desire was the antidote, because I think I would have tried to do something different at different periods of my life. And it seems that this year some part of me was very nervous that this could be the biggest failure.”

The “50 First Dates” actress, who was previously married to Jeremy Thomas and Tom Green, is also a loving mother to her two daughters, Olive and Frankie, whom she shares with ex-husband Will Kopelman.

“I have two families,” she said during an appearance in February 2017 on the Ellen DeGeneres show about how she and 43-year-old Kopelman raise their girls. “I went from zero to two, and it’s a miracle and a blessing, and we do it the way I think many other people do the same, and sometimes, again, the road is different from what you tried to do it or what you expected, and you just understand this and understand it with grace.”

Barrymore expanded her empire once again earlier this month by launching her own magazine called Drew, which can now be found on newsstands.

1. I like to eat nachos at the movies.

2. I am most proud of the birth of my daughters Olive and Frankie. Professionally, this is the launch of the Drew Barrymore Show during the pandemic. It will always feel like a feat.

3. I have a good habit — to give up plastic thanks to Grove Collaborative products.

4. My favorite dish is Quorn Meatless Chik’n Nuggets.

5. My dream job is a travel writer. Or an advertiser. Or an interior designer. Or be the editor-in-chief, which has now come true! The spring issue of DREW is already in the kiosks!

6. I love cats, dogs, chickens, bearded agamas… and all living creatures.

7. The best way to spend an hour alone is to snuggle on the couch, watch TV and eat takeaway.

8. I like to play sports with my friends most of all.

9. I prefer iced tea to coffee.

10. Cruelty annoys me the most.

11. Dating apps scare me!

12. I can lift objects with my toes. I’m really good at it, and it’s really helpful when [my] hands are busy.

13. My main weakness is that I am too strict with myself.

14. Most people hate burping in public, but not me!

15. My favorite place to stay is Hawaii.

16. Most people love goat cheese, but I hate it.

17. The Beastie Boys song “Paul Revere” is my favorite song when I play karaoke.

18. My favorite app is Postmates.

19. I’m more of a GIF fan than an emoji.

20. “Euphoria” is my favorite show right now.

21. The best dish I cook is spaghetti with harissa. The recipe is in my book Rebel Homemaker with chef Pilar Valdez. It’s something I can cook anytime, anywhere, with different ingredients, and still get to the right place. This is the easiest dish in my repertoire.

22. A bad habit that I got rid of is alcohol consumption.

23. My favorite scent is patchouli.

24. I can’t live without my daughters.

25. My favorite outfit I’ve ever worn to an awards ceremony is the champagne-colored Versace dress I wore to the 2010 Golden Globes.