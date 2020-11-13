Dreams runs on PS5 and has performance improvements

In a message posted on its Twitter profile, producer Media Molecule revealed that Dreams, the famous creative game originally released for PlayStation 4, will also show up on PlayStation 5.

In addition to making the game available on the new Sony platform, it was also said that players of the PlayStation 5 version of the title will notice some differences in the game’s performance on this console.

“PS5 players can see performance improvements in existing creations, and PS4 owners will notice differences in creations from the PlayStation 5,” said Media Molecule.

So, did you like the announcement of a version of Dreams for PlayStation 5? Leave your opinion in the space below for comments.

