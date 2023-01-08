Get ready for something new from Dreamcatcher!

On January 9, at midnight Korean time, Dreamcatcher surprised fans with a teaser of “Special Mystery Code” for the upcoming release. The mysterious image is a calendar for January marked with YouTube URLs from some past Dreamcatcher video teasers.

As the sixth anniversary of Dreamcatcher’s debut approaches on January 13, some fans speculate that the band may have a special surprise to celebrate.

Will you be able to unravel the hidden message in the new Dreamcatcher teaser? Check out their special mysterious code below and share your theories with us in the comments!