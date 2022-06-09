Draymond Green’s video went viral last night

On Wednesday, Draymond Green had a night out in Boston.

Green fouled in the third game a few minutes before the end of the fourth quarter, but not before he had a good game during the free throw.

He was trying to get in the best position to pick up, but Jason Tatum did a great job boxing with him.

Green had no chance to get around him.

He played 35 minutes last night and scored just two points, three assists and four rebounds before fouling out in a 116-100 loss.

The Warriors will need a lot more from him in this series if they want to win another NBA championship.

They lose 2-1 in the series before the fourth game on Friday night.

The tip on this game from TD Garden will be at 21:00. ET.