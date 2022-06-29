Draymond Green sharply commented on Al Horford

It seems that Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green doesn’t have a very high opinion of the team he just helped beat and win his fourth NBA title.

In a recent interview, Green was asked to compare the experience of playing with the Boston Celtics with his previous NBA finals appearances against LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers. Green made it clear that there was no comparison between the Cavs and the Celtics because the Celtics didn’t have LeBron.

But then Green decided to cast a shadow on Celtics center Al Horford. Green said Horford failed to prepare the Celtics for the Warriors.

“Bron can prepare his guys for what’s going to happen. Al Horford couldn’t prepare them for what was going to happen,” Green said.

As expected, NBA fans didn’t like the way Draymond Green called Al Horford that. They definitely didn’t like the way he tried to compare Horford to LeBron James.

The Celtics won the first game, but weren’t ready? It’s stupid to say,” one fan replied.

“Why is he comparing Al to LeBron? Is this dude serious?” wrote another.

“This finally resolves the debate between Al Horford and LeBron James. Very similar careers/players, glad that Draymond is smart enough to separate them,” wrote a third fan.

It will be fun to see if Horford Greene himself applauds on this occasion. Even if he doesn’t, there’s bound to be a lot of Celtics fans and even players who will.

Let the offseason begin!