Draymond Green has made his opinion about Paolo Bankero very clear

Adam Glanzman / Getty Images

Draymond Green is a big fan of newcomer Paolo Bankero.

Green has been following some NBA Summer League games and tweeted that Banchero has ways to win.

“You overreact to the summer league too often… Nevertheless, Paolo understands this. He has ways to win…,” Green wrote.

This is high praise for Banchero, especially when it comes from a man who has won four NBA championships.

Banchero made his NBA Summer League debut Thursday night for the Orlando Magic and finished with 17 points, four rebounds and six assists. He was at the peak of popularity in the first quarter after starting the game with eight points behind perfect 3/3 shots from the field.

He then continued that performance with an even better one on Saturday night against the Sacramento Kings. Banchero finished with 23 points, six assists and six rebounds, helping the Magic to victory.

Banchero will return to the lineup on Monday evening at 21:00. ET, when Magic plays Thunder.