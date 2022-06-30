Draymond Green Apologizes For What He Said About ESPN Analytics

It wouldn’t be the NBA offseason if Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green didn’t scold someone he doesn’t like. But he may have gone too far with a comment he made about ESPN’s Kendrick Perkins.

During a recent episode of the Draymond Green Show, Green apologized for the racially insensitive language he used towards Perkins. He acknowledged that the use of the word contradicts what he stands for, and that he acknowledges his choice of word.

“The other day, when I spoke, I used a word that has a racial connotation. When I used this word, I could easily have replaced it with the word “clown”. I could easily replace this word with “idiot”, “jerk”, I could replace this word with anything and calmly continue …” said Green.

“As you know from me, I’m not hiding for anything. I stand by what I mean and what I say… As a person who speaks out against racism and as a person who has spoken out against it for years, who is not afraid to get in front of it, I can admit right here that I was wrong. No matter how I might use that word with my friends or how that word might be perceived anywhere else in the world, it was wrong here. And I admit.”

Green’s apology means that the war of words with Perkins is nearing completion. They will probably both leave here after this terrible quarrel.

Thrash talk is fun and a game until someone goes too far and gets too annoyed to feel comfortable.

But it probably won’t be the last time one of these two outspoken basketball stars says something they shouldn’t.