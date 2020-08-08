Dramas to watch with your mom and share the emotion

You will love these drama stories and you can enjoy them with your mother. Many times we try to converse with other people about our favorite drama and they fail to understand us until they see it for themselves, however sometimes it is difficult to convince others to give Asian dramas a try.

The best thing about all this is that in the world of doramas you will find suitable stories for every taste and it will be in this way that you will get someone interested in these productions.

If you most want to share your love of K-Dramas with your mom, you should find stories that are interesting to her. If you think that an action drama might not be attractive or that teen romance will be boring for your mom, then you can try different themes.

Mama, nothing to fear

A single mother who is terminally ill. Before dying, she will try to find a good adoptive family for her son, which will lead her to even befriend her ex’s new partner.

20 again

A woman left her dream of becoming a dancer behind after getting married, since then she has dedicated herself completely to her family, but years later she enrolls in college so she can experience all that she missed and did not enjoy when she was 20 years old.

One more happy ending

It tells the story of three friends who in their youth were an idol group, now that time has passed, each one took their own professional path but they maintain their friendship. One of them is a teacher in a school, but lives sad for not finding love, another married but her marriage has lost its charm, while the other leads a matchmaking company but cannot find her ideal man, together they will face the difficulties of life and will test the strength of friendship.

Roftop prince

After the princess is assassinated, the crown prince is determined to discover who is behind this heinous act. For this he will have the help of some men, but while they are on their mission they will be transported 300 years in the future. After this unexpected turn, they arrive in the city of Seoul in the roof room of a girl who, in addition to explaining what happened in his time, will fall in love with the prince.

Romance is bonus book

After her divorce, Kang Dani will try with all her enthusiasm to return to working life, however, her specialty is marketing and everyone tells her that this market has changed while she was “on hiatus.” She must find the means to support her daughter and find a new home, so she will lie on her resume to get into the publishing company where her best friend works.

Descendants of the sun

While two soldiers are resting, they are involved in an altercation that ends with a boy going to the hospital, when they try to find this young criminal, they meet a doctor who does not believe their version of events and is willing to To call the police. It is then that the fun bond between these military men and the medical team begins, however, it will become stronger when all of them are transferred to a remote area of ​​Korea. This drama is full of romance and will provide you with lots of fun moments that you can discuss together.



