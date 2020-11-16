Dramas that will help you forget about your ex

Dramas that will help you get over your ex, forget about broken hearts with these series that will distract you with their stories.

Love is one of the most complicated things in life, Korean entertainment has often been inspired by this feeling to create various plots that make us cry and fall in love with the characters. The pain of a broken heart is something we all experience at some point in our life, these stories will help you overcome that love break.

If you need to cry or be distracted by stories that help you believe in love again and show that there are many things to be happy about, these Korean dramas are for you. With genres like science fiction, comedy, medicine, romance and even poems, these plots will make you forget about your excrush.

There are characters who must go through some adversities to fulfill their dreams or to overcome past pain, also who fight against everything to be happy with the people they love. Even if you have lost a love, remember that it is a new opportunity to meet someone new, who values ​​you and reciprocates you, our hearts can love another person despite being broken by the wrong boy.

Build your marathon and enjoy these Korean dramas.

DRAMAS TO OVERCOME YOUR EX

You can also see doramas inspired by the fall-winter season.

It’s Okay, That’s Love

Year 2014

Starring: Jo In Sung and Gong Hyo Jin

Where to watch: Netflix, Viki

First psychiatric drama that tells the life of a girl who is an intern in a university hospital, whose life changes when she meets a famous writer who suffers from obsessive compulsive neurosis disorder. The plot aims to portray the reality of people suffering from a mental illness.

Just between lovers

Year: 2017

Starring: Lee Jun Ho and Won Jin Ah

Where to watch: Viki

Romance drama that intertwines the lives of two people who met through an accident, years later, they meet again, but they will have to deal with the wounds of their past before giving way to their feelings.

A poem day

Year: 2018

Starring: Lee Yoo Bi, Lee Joon Hyuk, and Jang Dong Yoon

Where to see: Dramas Releases

Romance medical drama that narrates the life of a group of hospital workers who deal with the situations of daily life, but in each episode a poem is revealed that will make you feel warm when you see the story and will make you forget the ugly of love relationships.

The Best Hit

Year: 2017

Starring: Yoon Si Yoon Kim Min Jae

Where to watch: Viki

Youth romance drama that tells the life of two boys, one of them is a famous idol who suddenly disappears, the other is a young aspiring public servant. Your path will cross and it could change your life.

Your House Helper

Year: 2018

Starring: Bona and Ha Suk Jin

Where to watch: Viki

Comedy drama that tells the life of a boy who learns to deal with the chaos of life, if you go through a love break this drama is for you, because the protagonist is like an interior decorator, nothing better than a renovation to leave behind the pain. In the plot, you will meet a girl who works in a real estate agency.

W

Year: 2016

Starring: Lee Jong Suk and

Where to watch: Viki

Science fiction drama that tells the life of a girl who is a doctor, is the daughter of the author of “W”, a very famous webtoon, whose main character is Kang Chul, but whose destiny is about to end. However, she manages to travel to the alternate world and saves him, both will have to find out what is happening.

Bubblegum

Year: 2015

Starring: Lee Dong Wook and Jung Ryu Won

Where to watch: Viki

Romance drama that narrates the life of a group of inmates in a hospital and the workers of a radio station, who learn to enjoy life and be happy despite adversity, each of them suffers from some deficiency. Even if broken hearts hurt, there are better things to fight for.



